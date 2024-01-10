Listen to this article here

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies’ starting point guard, will undergo season-ending surgery to his right shoulder, according to a Monday announcement.



After a training session on Saturday, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. This resulted in his absence in Sunday’s game when the Memphis Grizzlies took on the Phoenix Suns.



The Memphis Grizzlies’ starting point guard underwent an MRI, revealing an underlying labral tear in his body. According to the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant’s injury will require surgery, and he will miss the rest of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies find rhythm with star point guard

After receiving a 25-game suspension from the NBA, Ja Morant was back in action against the New Orleans Pelicans.



The suspension came from NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver after what he described as detrimental conduct to the league. In an Instagram Live video, Morant was seen with a firearm. His actions follow him serving an eight-game suspension for a similar incident.



After not learning the first time, Silver granted Morant a longer suspension, hoping he would learn and grow from it. Luckily, it seems he did, as he came back to the NBA with a better attitude and game.



On December 19, Ja Morant dropped 34 points and the game-winning buzzer-beater. His thriller program secured the 115-113 win for his team. With Morant back on the court, the Grizzlies went 6-3.



Morant has a five-year $197 million maximum contract extension. Throughout his nine games, the starting point guard averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists this season.



Morant becomes the second Grizzlies starter to have season-ending surgery. Steven Adams, former starting center for the Grizzlies, underwent surgery for his right knee. With the absence of both Adams and Morant, the Grizzlies will have to fill the gap of their key starters.