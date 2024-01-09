Tiger Woods and Nike have decided to part ways after 27 years of partnership, which he announced Monday on social media.

The famous golfer took to X, writing a statement about how the partnership had ended.

“Over 27 years, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

The end of the partnership between Nike and Tiger Woods surprises many individuals, as they wonder about his next steps.

Nike Signed Tiger Woods at 20 years old

At 20 years old, Nike signed Woods, when he was young and thriving in his golf career. Seeing the potential of the young and upcoming star, Woods developed his brand with its signature intertwined “TW” logo. Moreover, Nike paid Woods hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.



Since first signing in 1996, Woods has worn Nike apparel with the organization. Recently, over the next three years, Nike announced plans to cut $2 billion in costs. This massive cost will result in hundreds of employees losing their jobs.



The famous golfer hinted to his fans about a new apparel. Woods stated that “people will ask if there is another chapter” and he wrote, “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”



Woods’ sudden departure from Nike follows Jason Day leaving Nike to join Malbon. Both of the famous golf players leaving the company raises unresolved questions about Nike’s future in golf apparel.