Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. – Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. of the Cherokee Nation has been named Grand Marshal of the 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative MLK Parade.

The parade takes place Monday, January 15, at 11 a.m., beginning at the corner of N. Detroit Ave. and John Hope Franklin Blvd and meanders through historic Greenwood Avenue to Archer, ending near ONEOK Field. Thousands of people are expected to attend the parade featuring 145 themed floats, marching bands, dancers and corporate sponsors.

Additionally, Chief Hoskin will also serve as the speaker for the MLK Interfaith Community Commemorative Service on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave.

“Chief Hoskin’s thoughtful leadership in our community makes him a great choice for Grand Marshal of the 2024 MLK Parade in Tulsa,” said Pleas Thompson, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society.

“He is known for being collaborative in his decision-making, and for seeking diverse points of view. At the same time, he has been a strong advocate for the rights and interests of the Cherokee Nation, while working hard to preserve native culture. Chief Hoskin wholeheartedly embodies the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy, so he will lead this year’s parade.”

Cherokee Nation Chief to lead MLK Parade

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. serves as the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, the largest Tribal nation on the continent with more than 450,000 citizens. Prior to being elected in 2019, and re-elected in 2023, he was Cherokee Nation’s Secretary of State and also served as a member and Deputy Speaker of the Council of the Cherokee Nation.

As Principal Chief, he increased the minimum wage at Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses and secured the largest language investment in the Tribe’s history to expand Cherokee cultural preservation. He also appointed the Tribe’s first delegate to the U.S. Congress, as they continue to wait for confirmation.

I spoke with @CherokeeNation Principal Chief @ChuckHoskin_Jr about his efforts to push the United States to honor the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which promises the Cherokee Nation a seated delegate in Congress. pic.twitter.com/GB4tVeWc1t — Deon Devon Osborne (@indepthwithDeon) December 13, 2022

Chief Hoskin has prioritized health and wellness initiatives, including record investments in behavioral health and addiction treatment.

Other initiatives he has championed include expanding tribal workforce training programs, sustainable housing, protections for natural resources and educational opportunities for Cherokees of all ages.

Along with First Lady January Hoskin, he has elevated the voices of women and children, and their safety, within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.