By Haley Taylor Schlitz

Consider this: every day, Black youth in America are navigating a digital landscape where, on average, they encounter racial hate five times a day.

This harrowing statistic from a recent study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry is not just a number; it’s a clear indicator of a crisis at the intersection of racism and technology.

As a young law school graduate and educator, I recognize the profound implications of online racial discrimination (ORD) — a pervasive force triggering PTSD symptoms and suicidal thoughts among our youth. We cannot afford to let those who see no value in the lives of our children use the internet as a tool to create a 24/7 hostile environment for the minds and hearts of our children.

The Crisis at Hand

This isn’t just about hurt feelings or uncomfortable conversations. The study reveals a chilling correlation: experiences of individual online racial discrimination are directly linked to PTSD symptoms, which, in turn, significantly increase the risk of suicidal ideation among Black adolescents.

In particular, the study demonstrated that the degree to which individuals are affected by online racial discrimination (ORD) is a strong indicator of whether they’ll experience PTSD symptoms.

Moreover, those suffering from PTSD symptoms are also much more likely to have suicidal thoughts. These relationships are not just coincidental but are statistically confirmed to be significant. Each online racial slur, each demeaning comment, isn’t just passing digital text; it’s a potential catalyst for profound psychological trauma.

In a world where divisive rhetoric is increasingly normalized, the surge in online hate is deeply troubling but not surprising. It’s time to acknowledge the severe impact of these online behaviors and take decisive action to shield our youth from this onslaught of digital violence.

A Community’s Role in Addressing Online Racism

It is becoming increasingly clear that we need a united front against the growing wave of online racism. A national summit, a collective gathering of all organizations within our community, is imperative to discuss how we navigate the rising tide of hate in our nation and determine the actions we must take to protect our children.

This summit should serve as a beacon, rallying educators, elected officials, mental health professionals, civil rights activists, social action organizations and technology experts to formulate strategies that bolster our youth’s resilience and safety in the digital sphere.

Together, we can create a comprehensive blueprint for combating online racism, providing our children with the support and defense they need in these challenging times.

Tech Companies: A Call for Responsibility

Technology companies, the architects and gatekeepers of digital spaces, must also be held accountable. It is imperative that these companies invest in robust moderation tools, educational initiatives, and support systems to detect and deter online racism.

We demand they employ their innovation and resources to create safer digital spaces, actively moderating and penalizing online racism. To truly gauge the impact of these measures and ensure progress, we need these companies to commit to transparency.

This should include providing regular quarterly updates on the prevalence and handling of hate language on their platforms. Only with consistent, clear data can we understand the scale of the problem and the effectiveness of solutions. Our children’s well-being must be a priority, not an afterthought.

Elected Officials’ Duty

Elected officials must leverage their platforms to spotlight this issue and catalyze change.

Beyond awareness, we need hearings, testimonies, and legislation focused on the accountability of technology companies and the protection of our youth. Decision-makers in these companies must represent diverse voices, understanding the nuances and dangers of online racism firsthand.

Empowering Our Youth Against Online Racism

Empowering our youth begins with education and resilience building. It is vital that digital literacy is taught by our own, ensuring that the lessons are instilled with the cultural sensitivities and histories of our community.

National organizations like the Divine Nine and Jack and Jill of America, Inc. can help lead this engagement. By leveraging their collective resources, they can develop and distribute a curriculum that is by us, for us.

Such education should not be left to external entities. It must begin at home, grounded in the understanding and love that only our community can provide. This is more than teaching skills; it’s about instilling confidence and a sense of security in our digital world.

Ultimately, the findings of the study published this week in the journal JAMA Psychiatry are more than numbers; they are a blaring call to action. The fight against online racial discrimination is a fight for the future of our Black youth, a fight for their right to a safe, supportive, and empowering digital existence.

We must respond with the urgency, dedication, and love that our children deserve. By uniting in solidarity, just as our forebears did in the face of adversity, we can confront online racism and forge a brighter, more inclusive future for the next generation. Together, we can turn the tide.