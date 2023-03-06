Listen to this article here

Zendaya topped the list of most Googled Black women in 2022 with over 2.7 million searches, according to ThatSister.

In a study posted by ThatSister, actress Zendaya topped the list in 2022 for the most Googled Black woman. Zendaya made history in 2022 when the “Euphoria” star received four Emmy nominations for her work on the HBO series.

The actress won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in “Euphoria”. It was Zendaya’s second time winning the award for her role on the hit show, making her the youngest ever two-time acting nominee in the category.

The love is so very real, thank y’all truly…I feel it<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 12, 2022

The award season definitely made an impact on Google searches for Zendaya during the summer. In 2022, the actress racked up over 2.7 million searches according to ThatSister.

(Courtesy of boardroom.tv)

Following Zendaya was Serena Williams, who announced in a 2022 Vogue essay that she planned to “evolve away from tennis.”

“The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense. I want to teach her how to tie her shoes, how to read, where babies come from, and about God. Just like my mom taught me,” Williams writes and also admits that she’s ready to expand her family, adding earlier, “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” tennis superstar Serena Williams wrote in Vogue Magazine.

Rounding out the top five were Duchess Meghan Markle, superstar Beyoncé, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, all receiving over one million google searches.