As the Black community in Jacksonville, Fla., reels from the trauma of the most recent white domestic terror attack, a national spokesperson for GoFundMe has confirmed the authenticity of the fundraisers for all three victims.

GoFundMe accounts have been launched for Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29 and Anolt Joseph “A.J.” Laguerre Jr., 19. They were mercilessly gunned down at a Dollar General on Saturday by a 21-year-old white supremacist shooter with swastikas painted on his rifle.

The families of the victims have each posted GoFundMe accounts asking the community to support burial costs, memorial costs and financial aid for their children.

Supporting Angela Carr

Carr, an Uber driver, was shot in her car while dropping off a passenger at the Dollar General, her daughter told media outlets. “She wasn’t even supposed to be there,” said Ashley Carr, according to NBC News. “She was shot in her car. She never even had a chance.”

Angela Carr. Courtesy Ashley Carr / NBC News

A fundraiser for Carr has so far earned $16,786 out of a $15,000 goal. Click here to view Carr’s Jacksonville GoFundMe.

Her daughter describes her as “a beautiful woman and I want to start her dream of helping other families who have suffered at the hands of death.”

Supporting Jerrald Gallion

Meanwhile, Gallion, another victim, was simply shopping in the store when the white domestic terrorist attacked. “He was my best friend,” Gallion’s baby’s mother Tyesha Jones told NBC News at a vigil on Sunday.

Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion.Courtesy Gallion family

“He was my daughter’s best friend. He got her every weekend. He was the best daddy ever.”

A fundraiser for Gallion has so far raised $6,110 out of a $20,000 goal. Click here to view Gallion’s Jacksonville GoFundMe.

Supporting GoFundMe for A.J. Laguerre Jr., youngest Jacksonville victim

The youngest victim, 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “A.J.” Laguerre Jr., was working at the dollar store when he was gunned down. A recent high school graduate, A.J.’s father remembers him as a “very bright” young man.

Anolt Joseph “A.J.” Laguerre Jr.Courtesy Anolt Laguerre / NBC News



“The only thing … he likes in life is to work,” Laguerre Sr. said. “He doesn’t ask nobody for nothing.”

A fundraiser for Laguerre Jr. has so far raised $96,223 out of a $100,000 goal. Click here to view Laguerre Jr.s GoFundMe.

GoFundMe spokesperson confirms authenticity of Jacksonville fundraisers

In an email sent to The Black Wall Street Times, GoFundMe Communications Manager Madison Jones confirmed all three fundraisers have “been verified by our Trust and Safety team.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of the three victims killed at the Dollar General store in Jacksonville over the weekend,” Jones said.