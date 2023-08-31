|
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have joined forces to establish a fund aimed at providing assistance to the residents of Maui, Hawaii, who have been adversely affected by the devastating wildfires. Recognizing the urgent need for aid, the dynamic duo launched the People’s Fund of Maui, pledging a staggering $10 million as an initial donation.
Winfrey, who herself calls Maui home, expressed her unwavering commitment to supporting the affected community.
“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service,” Oprah Winfrey, who has a home in Maui, said.
“The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden. The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them.”
The sole purpose of this philanthropic initiative is to extend direct financial support to families and individuals who have fallen victim to the wildfires. By keeping a finger on the pulse of the affected community with the guidance of a distinguished advisory board and the support of local residents and respected elders, the People’s Fund of Maui guarantees that monetary aid will be delivered promptly, allowing the beneficiaries to determine the best course of action in their respective situations. Oprah and Johnson’s mega donations and media coverage have elevated the fund’s visibility.
All net proceeds from this grand endeavor will be allocated exclusively to those directly impacted in Maui, ensuring that the assistance reaches those who need it most.
Each eligible individual can access a monthly stipend of $1,200 to facilitate their recovery and get back on track.
Having engaged with residents and listened to their concerns over the past few weeks, she is acutely aware of the overwhelming financial burden they face. Winfrey emphasizes her desire to ensure that the community receives the necessary support to rebuild their lives in a manner that aligns with their individual circumstances and aspirations.
Dwayne Johnson, renowned not only for his impressive acting career but also for his Samoan roots and formative years spent in Hawaii, echoed Winfrey’s sentiments.
“As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui. Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise — that’s what makes us stronger,” Johnson said.