For many decades, several colleges around the world have worked to enhance their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
However, as DEI programs are being eliminated in schools, so are the knowledge and resources of students.
According to the order, it bans the schools from incorporating state funds, property, or resources towards DEI programs. In addition, it mandates individuals to release “non-critical personnel.”
This order is to be placed in schools immediately, however, institutions have until May 31 to fully change course.
In Oklahoma, the 25 public schools have to give information that includes the disbursement of previous job positions and DEI programs. By doing this, Stitt believes that he is “implementing greater protections for Oklahomas and their tax dollars.
DEI initiatives only used $10.2 million, in the past decade. This evidence was provided by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Moreover, the cost for DEI programs in ten years accumulated to three-tenths of one percent of spending on education.
The governor does not see the benefits of DEI initiatives. Stitt believes the state should advocate for first-generation students and low-income individuals as opposed to race.
The University of Oklahoma responds
With the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in colleges, many universities, such as the University of Oklahoma addressed the matter.
The University of Oklahoma told The Black Wall Street Times,
“We are disappointed that today’s executive order reaches into college campuses across Oklahoma and eliminates offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. While we are obligated to comply, the University of Oklahoma will always remain committed to its core principles that make OU a place of belonging where the American Dream is available to all. We know, too, that our students, university community, and the citizens of Oklahoma also are resolute in their commitment to these values.
We remain committed to ensuring an education from the University of Oklahoma remains accessible and available to all students and will continue to work to recruit and retain a workforce of the most talented and qualified minds that are representative of our state. The citizens of Oklahoma deserve nothing less.”