For many decades, several colleges around the world have worked to enhance their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

However, as DEI programs are being eliminated in schools, so are the knowledge and resources of students.

According to the order, it bans the schools from incorporating state funds, property, or resources towards DEI programs. In addition, it mandates individuals to release “non-critical personnel.”

This order is to be placed in schools immediately, however, institutions have until May 31 to fully change course.



In Oklahoma, the 25 public schools have to give information that includes the disbursement of previous job positions and DEI programs. By doing this, Stitt believes that he is “implementing greater protections for Oklahomas and their tax dollars.

DEI initiatives only used $10.2 million, in the past decade. This evidence was provided by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Moreover, the cost for DEI programs in ten years accumulated to three-tenths of one percent of spending on education.



The governor does not see the benefits of DEI initiatives. Stitt believes the state should advocate for first-generation students and low-income individuals as opposed to race.

The University of Oklahoma responds

With the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in colleges, many universities, such as the University of Oklahoma addressed the matter.



The University of Oklahoma told The Black Wall Street Times,