Black Wall Street Rally is what the ancestors dreamed for Greenwood

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Thousands of Black motorcyclists descended on Black Wall Street in Historic Greenwood District on Friday, May 13, 2022 for the inaugural Black Wall Street Rally. It was lit. (Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)
The historic Greenwood District came alive over the weekend with the roaring of motorcycle engines decked out in creative designs as Tulsa held the inaugural Black Wall Street Rally on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

Thousands of Black bikers from around the nation rode in as the city seeks to expand awareness, tourism and economic development in the historic district.

People from as far as Europe and as close as surrounding U.S. states descended on the community 101 years after a White mob, deputized by the City of Tulsa, burned, bombed, looted, and destroyed the wealthiest Black community in the nation.

Thousands of Black motorcyclists descended on  Historic Greenwood District on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)

“We look forward to sharing the history of Greenwood and how the community and city are moving forward in a positive direction,” event lead Marcus Bowlin said ahead of the event.

Like the ongoing public nuisance lawsuit seeking justice for the living survivors and descendants of the Massacre, which will go to trial, images of Black on Black riders illustrate how the culture is taking back power over its own destiny.

Thousands of Black motorcyclists descended on Historic Greenwood District on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)

Black Wall Street Rally bikers showed up and showed out

Grammy award winner Gospel artist Fred Hammond and Thaddeus Johnson from American Idol were just some of the nationally recognized figures who attended the event.

Done in partnership with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and the support from the Greenwood Cultural Center and the Greenwood Rising History Center, sponsors of the event were numerous. They included: George Kaiser Family Foundation, Polaris, Indian Motorcycles, Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson, Osage Casino, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Tulsa Drillers, DD Audio, Law Tigers, Cherokee Nation, Tulsa Drillers, Elonda Wicks State Farm Agent and Boxley Brewing. 

Thousands of Black motorcyclists descended on Historic Greenwood District on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)

  As the City of Tulsa prepares to take the stand in defense of its dastardly deeds 101 years ago, the Black Wall Street Rally proved Black folks aren’t waiting on any court decisions to reclaim self-love, joy and community, elements at the heart of Black power.

Ultimately, the Black Wall Street Rally brought to life the dreams of Greenwood’s ancestors.

Thousands of Black motorcyclists descended on Historic Greenwood District on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

