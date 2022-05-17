Black Wall Street Rally is what the ancestors dreamed for Greenwood

Listen to this article here

The historic Greenwood District came alive over the weekend with the roaring of motorcycle engines decked out in creative designs as Tulsa held the inaugural Black Wall Street Rally on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

Thousands of Black bikers from around the nation rode in as the city seeks to expand awareness, tourism and economic development in the historic district.

People from as far as Europe and as close as surrounding U.S. states descended on the community 101 years after a White mob, deputized by the City of Tulsa, burned, bombed, looted, and destroyed the wealthiest Black community in the nation.

“We look forward to sharing the history of Greenwood and how the community and city are moving forward in a positive direction,” event lead Marcus Bowlin said ahead of the event.

Like the ongoing public nuisance lawsuit seeking justice for the living survivors and descendants of the Massacre, which will go to trial, images of Black on Black riders illustrate how the culture is taking back power over its own destiny.

Black Wall Street Rally bikers showed up and showed out

Grammy award winner Gospel artist Fred Hammond and Thaddeus Johnson from American Idol were just some of the nationally recognized figures who attended the event.

Done in partnership with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and the support from the Greenwood Cultural Center and the Greenwood Rising History Center

As the City of Tulsa prepares to take the stand in defense of its dastardly deeds 101 years ago, the Black Wall Street Rally proved Black folks aren’t waiting on any court decisions to reclaim self-love, joy and community, elements at the heart of Black power.

Ultimately, the Black Wall Street Rally brought to life the dreams of Greenwood’s ancestors.