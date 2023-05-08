Listen to this article here

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced his commitment to play basketball at USC in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Fans all over the world have long wondered where the namesake of LeBron James would decide to play basketball after high school since the NBA has an age requirement. Well fans don’t need to wait any longer as Bronny James announced his basketball decision on Instagram over the weekend.

Bronny recently made headlines as the Sierra Canyon senior moved into the top-10 for the 2024 NBA mock draft. It’s Bronny’s highest ranking to date.

“Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he’s made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking,” ESPN’s mock draft creator Jonathan Givony said.

Bronny James steps into basketball spotlight

In a postgame interview after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in game three of their playoff series, LeBron showered his son with praise as Bronny was making history in the family.

“This is an incredible thing,” LeBron added. “Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It’s super cool. … USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, [but] they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.”

With Bronny James now committed to USC, LeBron says his oldest son will be the first in his family to go to college.



“One of the best days of my life” – @KingJames pic.twitter.com/qjf6FuywVx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 7, 2023

Accompanying his basketball skills to USC will be Bronny’s $5.9 million NIL earning potential according to On3. With recent endorsement deals with Nike and Beats by Dre, Bronny is the top potential earner from name, image, and likeness in the country.